Brett Favre Returns to the Field on June 12 for Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brett Favre is confirmed! The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion will join Donald Driver, James Jones, AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones, and many more for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The event will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and additional local and player charities. Game time is 1:00pm.

Favre was the host of the annual charity softball game from 1999 through 2007 before Driver took over as the host for the 2008 game.

"I am excited that my brother from another mother, Brett Favre, is returning to play in the charity softball game he started 20 years ago," said Driver. "Let's turn out in HUGE numbers Packers fans!"

Favre joins Desmond Bishop, Jarrett Bush, Nick Collins, Robert Ferguson, Jermichael Finley, Antonio Freeman, and Ahman Green as confirmed participants in this year's game.

Tickets are available for the game on the phone at (920) 733-4152, in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office, or through the internet at timberrattlers.com.

Tickets remaining for the game are $43 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat. and $15 for a general admission grass seat.

The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout. The Donald Driver Foundation has a core focus in serving underprivileged children and families by addressing health & wellness, safety, and education & career development.

