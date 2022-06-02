TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 2 at Great Lakes

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, June 2, 2022

Infielder Wyatt Hoffman transferred from Arizona Complex to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 12)

Outfielder Corey Rosier placed on Fort Wayne's Covid List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-29) @ Great Lakes Loons (26-21)

Thursday, June 2 (7:05 p.m. ET) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Road Game 24 of 66 | Game 48 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser (No. 8 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Ben Casparius

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne fell to Great Lakes, 3-1. The TinCaps scored the first run of the game on a Jarryd Dale single in the 3rd, but Fort Wayne only had one more hit after that, and 3 total in the game.

ON THIS DAY: In 1883, Fort Wayne hosted the first ever game involving a professional team played at night under lights. At League Park (north of downtown), the Jenney Electric Co. (which later became GE) put up 17 huge arc lights, plus lamps fastened to the grandstand and around the field. The game featured nearby Methodist College against a professional team from Quincy, IL, of the Northwestern League. (A Fort Wayne professional team had been scheduled to play Quincy, but when the game was rained out on May 30, Methodist replaced them.) A crowd of 2,000 paid 25 cents per ticket to witness history. Media covering the game was critical of the lighting... Hull, MA, hosted 2 amateur teams playing under lights in 1880... Source: Blake Sebring's "Fort Wayne Sports History" and SABR.

ROBERT GASSER: Ranks 6th in the MWL in K/9 (12.23), 9th in K% (31.7%) and 10th in total strikeouts (53).

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team Midwest League in K/9 (11.31 per 9 innings) and total strikeouts (493). Fort Wayne pitchers struck out a season-high 19 last Thursday against Quad Cities.

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the Midwest League so far this season (8.6 per game). The Loons have struck out the 3rd most (10.0 per game)...Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 3rd in walks drawn (4.1 per game)... Coming into the series, infielder Ripken Reyes has struck out in only 14% of his plate appearances (3rd lowest rate in the MWL). Outfielder Corey Rosier has the 4th best walk to strikeout ratio (0.92)... Reyes has the lowest swinging strike % in the league (5%); outfielder Robert Hassell III is 7th(9%), along with Rosier (9%).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 25 of 73 attempted base stealers (35%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 48, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 18, and Adam Kerner has caught one as well.

LUCAS DUNN: Has reached base 4 times in 9 plate appearances through his first 2 games at the High-A level, including a wall-ball double Wednesday.

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (34) and is 2nd in runs (38), 4th in stolen bases (18), and 6th in triples (3).

ROBERT HASSELL: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in hits (51), 3rd in average (.305), 6th in stolen bases (15) and RBIs (29). Began season with 20-game on-base streak.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 205 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues, including Anderson Espinoza (2016, '21), who debuted Monday night with the Chicago Cubs. Also on Monday, Tucupita Marcano (2019) of the Pirates hit his first big league homer against the Dodgers So far this season, there've been 45 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List.

STRIKE OUT THE STIGMA: Last Saturday night, the TinCaps wore special jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are still being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com through Friday with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Similarly, t-shirts are also on sale in The Orchard Team Store as a fundraiser.

ON DECK: Following this 6-game series against the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons, Fort Wayne returns home to host the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains from June 7-12.

