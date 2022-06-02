Infielder Campos Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Alexander Campos received from Arizona Complex League Athletics

Campos, 22, from Cumana, Venezuela, was 16 years old when he signed as an international free agent with the Seattle Mariners. A year later, the Mariners traded him to the Oakland Athletics with Emilio Pagan in exchange for first baseman Ryon Healy. At the time of the trade, Campos was rated Seattle's No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He struggled in the Arizona League in 2018, however, and then missed all of 2019. Last season, Campos played seven games in the Arizona Complex League and 23 games in the Low-A West. This will be his 2022 debut.

The Lugnuts (18-29) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (30-17) tonight at 7:05 p.m. in the third game of a six-game series at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

