NWSL Chicago Stars FC

A Sam Staab Tackle? Flawless.

Published on April 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video


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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 21, 2026


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