A Hat Trick Of Assists: USL Championship Player of the Week - Chris Hegardt: Orange County SC
Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Check out the Orange County SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 14, 2025
- Hartford Athletic Puts up a Formidable Five on the USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Batista Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 - FC Tulsa
- Sebastian Mora-Mora Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Suber Heads his Way Onto Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Midfielder Charlie Dennis Named to Team of the Week 32 - Phoenix Rising FC
- JJ Williams Named to USL Championship Week 32 Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Defining Lexington SC's Playoff Picture with Two Matches to Play - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC and New Mexico United Share the Points in a 3-3 Draw
- Road Test in New Mexico as OCSC Continues Its Playoff Push
- Orange County SC Earns a Point in 0-0 Stalemate Against El Paso Locomotive FC
- Orange County SC Hosts El Paso Locomotive in Key October Matchup
- Orange County SC Edged 2-1 by Sacramento on Late Strike