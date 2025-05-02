A Connection 19 Years in the Making A.Thompson Assists Her Sister G. Thompson on Her 1st Pro Goal!
May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
