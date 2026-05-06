A Coaching Change in Monterey Bay, and a Deep-Dive into the New USL CBA: USL All Access

Published on May 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr look at the coaching change at Monterey Bay FC that saw Alex Covelo appointed the club's third Head Coach in its history following the departure of Jordan Stewart and discuss the challenges that can occur as young players make the step into the USL Championship for the first time, and what Monterey Bay's direction could look like with the offseason moves that included the appointment of Oliver Wyss as Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that covers the USL Championship and incoming USL Premier through at least the 2030 season, including the raised compensation floor the agreement will bring to both leagues, and why for numerous clubs around the Championship the agreement won't change a great deal as top-level salaries around the league continue to rise.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 6, 2026

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