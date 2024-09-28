9.28.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Taylor Davila struck twice while Wilson Harris and Elijah Wynder each found the net as Louisville City FC rallied for a 4-2 victory against Memphis 901 FC to equal the USL Championship's single-season home wins record after Bruno Lapa had scored twice early for the visitors.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 28, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Battles San Antonio FC to 3-1 Road Victory - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Loudoun United FC
- Switchbacks Earn a Point at Home Against Loudoun United FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Held to Draw by Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Pinho's Goal Grabs Point for Legion FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- Augi Williams Makes History in 4-0 Indy Eleven Victory - Indy Eleven
- Memphis 901 FC Falls to Louisville City FC 4-2 Despite Lapa's Brace - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Late Win against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Stoppage time penalty sinks NCFC on the road Saturday - North Carolina FC
- FC Tulsa Heads to California for a Sunday Duel with Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity Rallies to Beat Memphis 901 FC on a Record Night
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation's Third Soccer Ball Strives for 'Long-Lasting Impact'
- LouCity to Open Playoffs November 2 at Lynn Family Stadium
- Shorthanded LouCity Falls to Detroit City But Clinches Second Place