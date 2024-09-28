9.28.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

September 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Taylor Davila struck twice while Wilson Harris and Elijah Wynder each found the net as Louisville City FC rallied for a 4-2 victory against Memphis 901 FC to equal the USL Championship's single-season home wins record after Bruno Lapa had scored twice early for the visitors.

