9.27.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Adrian Rebollar scored the only goal as Monterey Bay FC earned a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium as Nico Campuzano recorded a two-save shutout for the hosts.
