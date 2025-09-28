9.27.2025: Monterey Bay FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

USL Monterey Bay FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Adrian Rebollar scored the only goal as Monterey Bay FC earned a 1-0 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium as Nico Campuzano recorded a two-save shutout for the hosts.

