9.27.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Adewale Obalola and Jack Panayotou scored either side of halftime as Hartford Athletic took a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field to close in on a postseason berth in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025

