9.27.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Adewale Obalola and Jack Panayotou scored either side of halftime as Hartford Athletic took a 2-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field to close in on a postseason berth in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2025
- Legion FC Shows Grit in Draw at San Antonio FC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Fc Tulsa Falls, 2-1, On The Road To Indy Eleven Despite Late Diallo Goal - FC Tulsa
- Blake Sets Franchise Record with Game-Winning Goal - Indy Eleven
- Green & Blue Grind Out Gritty Road Win In Colorado Springs - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Runs Its Win Streak to Five with Victory at Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Drop Home Match to Hartford Athletic - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- New Mexico United Hosts Lexington SC on Hispanic Heritage Night - New Mexico United
- Hounds Match Postponed to Sunday - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Drop Home Match to Hartford Athletic
- Switchbacks FC Miss at Home against New Mexico United
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Sacramento Republic FC at Home
- Juan Tejada Named to Team of the Week for Week 28