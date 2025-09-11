USL Rhode Island FC

9.10.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video


For a second consecutive round, Sacramento Republic FC kept its cool from the penalty spot to take a 3-0 victory in a shootout to advance past Rhode Island FC in the Semifinals of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through regulation at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central