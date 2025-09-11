9.10.2025: Rhode Island FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

For a second consecutive round, Sacramento Republic FC kept its cool from the penalty spot to take a 3-0 victory in a shootout to advance past Rhode Island FC in the Semifinals of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup after the sides had played to a scoreless draw through regulation at Centreville Bank Stadium.







