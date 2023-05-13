8,000-Plus Fans Pack Parkview Field on Saturday Night

May 13, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of a sell-out crowd of 8,034 fans, the TinCaps dropped a pair of games Saturday night at Parkview Field, faltering in the first game, 4-2, and falling short in the second game, 5-1, against the Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins affiliate).

Saturday was Fort Wayne's annual Mental Health Awareness Night. As part of the cause, the TinCaps wore special jerseys that are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com.

Saturday's first contest was the resumption of a suspended game from Friday night, which was paused in the bottom of the second inning due to rain.

TinCaps right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect) impressed, allowing just three hits across 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Fort Wayne left fielder Nathan Martorella whacked a double in the third inning, tallying his team-best 23rd RBI, which ranks second in the Midwest League.

Martorella's double in the third gave the TinCaps a two-run lead earlier in the third inning, right after Fort Wayne perfectly executed a double steal with first baseman Cole Cummings scoring from third base. Beloit rallied for four runs in the final three innings to win the first contest, erasing what was a 2-0 deficit.

Beloit's designated hitter Jacob Berry (No. 2 Marlins prospect) shot the Sky Carp in front in the top of the eighth with a two-run blast.

In the second game, Beloit raced out to a three-run lead early and never looked back. Fort Wayne's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Cummings, scoring third baseman Marcos Castañon.

Saturday marked Parkview Field's first sellout crowd of the year.

Next Game: Sunday, May 14 vs. Beloit Sky Carp (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

Sky Carp Probable Starter: LHP Zach King

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.