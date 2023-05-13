Late Rally Not Enough in 5-4 Loss Saturday

Peoria, IL- A late Peoria rally was not enough Saturday as Peoria fell to the Dayton Dragons 5-4 at Dozer Park.

The Chiefs made things interesting in the seventh inning against Dragons reliever Myles Gayman. Back-to-back singles from Thomas Francisco and Osvaldo Tovalin opened the inning. Brody Moore took Tovalin's place at first after a fielder's choice and stole second, allowing Francisco to come home on the throw. Elijah Cabell and Nathan Church hit back-to-back doubles to make it 5-4.

With two outs in the ninth, Nathan Church kept the game alive with a double off Donovan Benoit, but Victor Scott grounded out to second base to end the game.

The loss marks the first time the Chiefs have lost two in a row at home since opening weekend against Cedar Rapids. The win for Dayton secures at least a series split and a winning road trip, as the Dragons improve to 7-4 through the first 11 games of their 12-game trip.

The Chiefs got on the board first Saturday. In the first inning, Church was hit by a pitch. Scott followed with a single. After two strikeouts, Jeremy Rivas reached on an error, scoring Church to make it 1-0.

Scott extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games, going 1-for-4.

The Dragons put up a pair of two-run innings against Chiefs starter Alex Cornwell. In the fourth, Edwin Arroyo led off with a single and then scored on an Austin Callahan double to tie the game at one. Callahan scored to make it 3-1 with Tyler Callihan doubled.

In the sixth, Arroyo opened the frame with a solo home run. Then back-to-back doubles from Austin Hendrick and Callihan made it 5-1.

Cornwell took the loss going 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Arroyo had a season-high three hits and turned in a 3-for-5 effort.

Peoria was only able to land two hits against Dayton starter Julian Aguiar, who got the win tossing five innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out five.

Dayton brought home a run in the seventh to make it 5-1. Justice Thompson doubled with one out and went on to take two bases on a wild pitch later in the inning from Gustavo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had to exit after getting hit by a comebacker, which brought Leonardo Taveras into the game. He struck out a career-high seven batters over 2.2 innings of work to give Peoria a chance late.

Peoria now drops to 17-15 while Dayton moves to 15-17. The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 P.M.

