Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:35 PM at Peoria)

Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

May 13, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, May 13, 2023

Dozer Park, Peoria, Ill.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (14-17) at Peoria Chiefs (17-14)

RH Julian Aguiar (1-0, 2.42) vs. LH Alex Cornwell (3-1, 3.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 3, Peoria 1. Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow only five hits and Michael Trautwein hit his second home run of the series. Starter Thomas Farr allowed just one hit and no walks over five scoreless innings, striking out six. Jake Gozzo was credited with the win in relief. Vin Timpanelli pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save, getting a double play ball to end the game.

Current Series (May 9-14): The Dragons have won two-of-four games played so far in the series at Peoria. Dayton team stats in the series: .194 batting average; 2.5 runs/game; 3 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 2.91 ERA; 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 6-4 on the current 12-game road trip, outscoring their opponents 44-28. On the trip, they are batting .223 while averaging 4.4 runs per game while allowing 2.8; they have 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, a team ERA of 2.55 and only five errors.

Over the last 11 games, Dragons pitchers have posted a league-best ERA of 2.43 (92.2 IP, 25 ER) from April 30-May 12. Opponents are batting .198 against the Dragons during those games while Dragons pitchers have averaged less than two walks per game.

All 10 games on the current road trip have been played in less than two hours, 30 minutes. In 2021, the last year without a pitch timer, only one nine-game game all season was played in less than 2:30.

Notable-Dragons in select league rankings: Batting: 3rd in runs; Tied-1st in HR; most SO. Pitching: 1st in WHIP; 2nd in Opps Avg.; 2nd most GIDP; tied for 2nd fewest walks allowed; last in Sv, most blown saves. Fielding: Fewest stolen bases allowed.

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick had a 10-game hitting streak snapped Thursday night (did not play Friday). Over his last 11 games, he is batting .349 (15 for 43) with three doubles, five RBI, four stolen bases. The 10-game hitting streak was the longest of the year for a Dayton player.

Michael Trautwein over his last six games is batting .409 (9 for 22) with two home runs, a triple, and 5 RBI.

Starting pitcher Hunter Parks over his last four starts: 20 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO, 0.45 ERA. His season ERA is 1.82.

Relief pitcher Brooks Crawford in his last three outings: 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO, 24 of 25 batters retired. His ERA on the year is 0.95.

Relief pitcher Vin Timpanelli has allowed runs in only one of his seven outings. His ERA on the year is 1.93.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) at Peoria RH Ian Bedell (2-1, 0.90)

Tuesday, May 16 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-1, 1.82)

Wednesday, May 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 2.25)

Thursday, May 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.74)

