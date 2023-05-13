Benoit Notches Tough Save as Dragons Edge Peoria, 5-4

Peoria, Ill. - Dayton reliever Donovan Benoit recorded the final seven outs to protect a one-run lead as the Dragons held on to edge the Peoria Chiefs 5-4 on Saturday night. The victory was the first one-run win of the year for the Dragons and improved their record on their 12-game road trip to 7-4 pending Sunday afternoon's finale.

Edwin Arroyo, the Dragons top prospect, enjoyed his best game of the season, blasting a solo home run and adding two singles. Arroyo's homer was his second of the series in Peoria and third of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (2-0) allowed just one unearned run in five innings, giving up only two hits and no walks with five strikeouts to earn the win. Aguiar lowered his earned run average on the year to 1.98.

The Dragons built a 5-1 lead through their first seven offensive innings. Austin Callahan delivered a run-scoring double in the fourth and scored on Tyler Callihan's double as the Dragons led 2-1. Arroyo's home run in the sixth made it 3-1, and after a double off the right field fence by Austin Hendrick, Tyler Callihan added his second run-scoring double of the night to make it 4-1. In the seventh, Justice Thompson doubled off the center field fence and then scored from second base on a wild pitch to give the Dragons what turned out to be a big insurance run as they extended their lead to 5-1.

Peoria scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the seventh against Dragons reliever Myles Gayman, who had pitched a perfect sixth inning. Benoit entered the game in the seventh with the tying run at third and two outs and after allowing a walk, retired the next hitter to strand both runners. Benoit worked a perfect eighth inning and got the first two hitters in the ninth before allowing a two-out double to put the tying run in scoring position. But he got Peoria's top hitter, Victor Scott, to ground out to second base to end the game and earn his second save.

The Dragons collected 10 hits, their highest hit total since May 6. Arroyo led the way with three hits including the home run. Hendrick and Tyler Callihan each had two hits.

The Dragons remained six games out of first place in the Midwest League's East Division, trailing first place Great Lakes, who won for the 15th time in their last 18 games on Saturday.

Notes: The game was played in two hours, 40 minutes, ending a streak of 11 straight Dragons games that were played in less than two and one-half hours. In 2021, the final year before the implementation of the pitch timer, the Dragons had only one nine-inning game all season that was completed in less than two hours, 30 minutes...The start of Saturday's game was delayed by rain for 54 minutes...The Dragons have held a lead in the seventh inning or later in 19 of their last 20 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-17) will close out their long 12-game road trip on Sunday at Peoria against the Chiefs (17-15) at 2:05 p.m. (EDT). Jose Acuña (2-0, 2.42) will start for Dayton. A Dragons victory would give them their second straight series win and pull them to within a game of the .500 mark for the first time since they were 2-3 on April 12.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, May 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

