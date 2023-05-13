Sky Carp Sweep Away TinCaps

May 13, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind-- The Beloit Sky Carp continued to roll Saturday night, defeating the Fort Wayne TinCaps 4-2 and 5-1 at Parkview Field.

The Sky Carp, who have now taken four of five games from the TinCaps, utilized a late-inning comeback in game one and an outstanding pitching performance in game two to get the job done.

Beloit trailed 2-0 heading into the seventh inning before the comeback began. The game, which was picked up in the bottom of the second after being suspended due to rain Friday night, turned as the Sky Carp scored one run in the seventh, two in the eighth and one more in the ninth.

The big blow was Jacob Berry's two-run blast, which happened with the Sky Carp trailing 2-1 in the top of the eighth inning. Beloit added a run in the ninth to secure the win.

The Beloit bullpen was outstanding. After Chris Mokma allowed a pair of runs in three innings, Tyler Eckburg, Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard pitched the final four-plus innings without allowing a run.

In game two, the Sky Carp jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, with the key hit being a two-run single by Dalvy Rosario. Beloit added single runs in the third and sixth innings to give themselves a cushion.

Alex Williams, starting for the first time in three weeks, came off the injured list and threw four innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out seven.

Matt Givin (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings, while Chandler Jozwiak worked a scoreless ninth frame.

The two teams will meet in the series finale Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Central time. The Sky Carp will return home to take on the South Bend Cubs beginnning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.