8.9.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Guillaume Vacter scored a second-half equalizer as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC played to a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC at Highmark Stadium after Ethan Zubak had opened the scoring for the visitors with his fifth goal of the campaign.







