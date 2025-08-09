8.9.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC YouTube Video







Evan Conway and Louis Perez scored first-half goals as North Carolina FC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at First Horizon Stadium, marking the first time this season NCFC had rallied for all three points after conceding the opening goal in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.