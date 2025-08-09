8.9.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Evan Conway and Louis Perez scored first-half goals as North Carolina FC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at First Horizon Stadium, marking the first time this season NCFC had rallied for all three points after conceding the opening goal in league play.
