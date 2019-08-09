8.9.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-58) at Durham Bulls (65-51)

LOCATION: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #116 / ROAD #60: Indianapolis Indians (57-58) at Durham Bulls (65-51)

PROBABLES: LHP Brandon Waddell (1-4, 8.64) vs. RHP Jose De Leon (1-1, 3.43)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 AM / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY: The Indians split a doubleheader in Norfolk, losing the opener 3-2 before winning the second contest by the exact same margin. Indy had a pair of two-run first innings in each game but squandered the first as Norfolk rallied for three runs off Dovydas Neverauskas in the sixth inning to seal the series win. In game two, Indy's 2-0 lead didn't hold up as the Tides rallied to tie the game at 2-2 with single runs in the first and fourth, but the Tribe prevailed thanks to an RBI double by Jason Martin in the sixth inning. Jake Brentz (W, 1-0) threw two shutout innings in relief during the second game and Montana DuRapau (S, 9) closed it out to move into a tie for the league lead in saves.

TWIN BILLS: After yesterday's doubleheader split, the Indians are now 1-1-2 (W-L-S) in their four twin bills this season. They were swept in a DH at Toledo on June 8, split two on June 16 vs. Pawtucket and took both games of a twin bill vs. Toledo on July 5 at Victory Field. The Tribe have one more DH remaining on their 2019 slate -- August 16 vs. Lehigh Valley.

COMMON DENOMINATOR: The Tribe have scored first in nine consecutive games but are just 4-5 in those contests. Indy won the first three and lost the next five before winning game two of yesterday's doubleheader. Despite the recent cool stretch in games scoring first, Indy is still a league-best 40-15 (.727) in such games. Indy's .727 winning percentage in games scoring first makes them one of just three teams in the league with a clip over .700, joining Columbus (46-18, .719), Rochester (39-16, .709). Indy has scored first in 18 of its 27 games since the All-Star break, compiling a 12-6 record.

WILD CARD WOES: The Indians have two series left in the regular season against teams that lead them in the Wild Card standings. So far, they have gone 14-15 with their only final winning record coming against Charlotte (7-3). The Tribe dropped five-of-six games against Buffalo in June and went 3-4 against Syracuse in July. The Tribe are 2-1 against Durham on the season and go into next week's set with Rochester behind 1-2 in the season series.

THE LEADOFF MAN: Cole Tucker has reached base safely in each of his last 13 games. He has tallied 13 hits and 14 walks in that stretch but has stolen just one base and has scored only six runs. To leadoff the game for the Indians in that stretch, Tucker has one single, one double, two walks, two popouts and four strikeouts. Since July 25 the Tribe have scored a run in the first inning in three-of-four games where he has reached base. On the flip side, they have gone scoreless in the first inning eight-of-nine times that he hasn't reached base.

J-MART STREAKING: Jason Martin has hit safely in ten straight games going back to July 29, batting .410 (16-for-39) with six doubles, five RBI and three runs scored during the stretch. He also had an eight-game hitting streak from July 14-23. Since July 1, Martin leads the team with 11 multi-hit games, followed by Will Craig (10) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (9). He also tops the Indians leaderboard in that stretch with nine doubles, a .486 slugging percentage, an OPS of .851 and is tied for first in hits with 35 (also: Jake Elmore).

LINE DRIVE ELMORE: Jake Elmore extended his hitting streak to five games after hitting safely in both games of Thursday's doubleheader. He has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games despite going just 2-for-15 with 14 runners left on base in the three-game series against Columbus. The journeyman is hitting a league-best .344 (97-for-282) and ranks third in on-base percentage (.407). Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987).

CRAIG BITS: Will Craig now leads the team with 27 multi-hit games after going 2-for-4 in game one against Norfolk on Thursday, his sixth multi-hit performance in his last 10 games. He has hit safely in eight of his last 10, 11 of his last 13 and 17 of his last 22 games dating back to July 14. Since that date, he's hit .304 (28-for-92) with four homers, six doubles, 13 RBI, five walks and 30 strikeouts. On the flip side, Craig leads the team with 121 strikeouts, good for eighth most in the IL. Craig broke his 11-game strikeout streak in game two against Norfolk to end the second-longest streak of his career behind a 12-game stretch that ran from April 5-20, 2018 with Altoona.

BRENTZ IS BACK: Jake Brentz's win on Thursday was his first since April 11, 2017 with High-A Bradenton. His two scoreless innings extended his streak to five innings (three appearances). His longest scoreless streak in Triple-A was from 5/27-6/9 and sits at 6.1 innings. Thursday's outing followed another two scoreless innings against Columbus, marking the first time this season he has made back-to-back six-out appearances with the Tribe. The last time he threw two scoreless frames before Aug. 4 against Columbus was June 1 vs. Gwinnett.

EVERYDAY SECOND BASEMAN: Jake Elmore has been the Tribe's starting second baseman for six straight games, tying Kevin Kramer for consecutive contests started at that position this season (Kramer: 4/4-10, 5/14-19). Elmore has a .991 fielding percentage for the team's best at second base (minimum 40.0 innings) with his first and only error in 267.0 innings coming on Aug. 6 at Norfolk.

THE STAFF: Indy's pitching staff struck out just one batter in game one of the doubleheader against Norfolk, a single-game low for the season. The previous low had been three, which was met three times (June 5 at Louisville, June 29 at Gwinnett, July 7 vs. Toledo). The Tribe are 1-3 in games where the pitching staff strikes out three batters or less. In total through the season, Indy has racked up 1,028 strikeouts through 115 games (8.94 K/game) and are on pace for 1,251 strikeouts for the season, which would easily exceed the current franchise record of 1,153 set in 2013 (records for this stat go back to 1902). Indy's current strikeout total is sixth in the IL.

