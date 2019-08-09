Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Columbus (7:15 p.m.)

August 9, 2019 | 7:15 p.m. ET | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH| Game # 117| Away Game #60

BUFFALO BISONS (59-57, T-2nd, -5.0 North) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (65-50, 1st, +8.0 West)

RHP Andrew Sopko (1-4, 6.65) vs LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 11.57)

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons start the back half of their six-game road trip with game one of their series with the Columbus Clippers. The Bisons hope take the series and stay above .500 after losing two out of three games to the Mud Hens in the Herd's previous series. After this, Buffalo has an off day on 8/12 and then enjoy a six-game homestand here they will host Toledo and Durham.

Last Game: BUF 1, TOL 5

The Bisons took the loss as Toledo mounted a comeback in their five-run eighth inning after being down a run. 1B Rowdy Tellez continued to shine for the Buffalo offense as he went 3-3 with two doubles to go along with Patrick Kivlehan's RBI in the sixth. INF Ronny Rodriguez led the way for the Mud Hen's offense with a grand slam in the eighth to push the team into the lead which they would hold onto for the win.

Columbus Clippers (1-2)

Buffalo and Columbus are meeting for the second, and final, time in the 2019 season. Their first series was at Sahlen Field where the Clippers took two out of three games from the Herd.

Today's Starter

RHP Andrew Sopko will take the mound for the Bisons in his 11th start of the season. He carries and 0-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in three road starts coming into this game. In his last outing, Sopko was touched up for five runs on five hits, including two homers, while striking out seven batters and walking two against Syracuse.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez continued his dominance of Triple-A pitching last night against Toledo. He finished the game 3-3 with two doubles and a run scored, bringing his average up to .366 with eight doubles. Tellez now has a nine-game hitting streak where he is hitting .471 (16-34) with 11 RBIs in that span.

Patrick Kivlehan

INF Patrick Kivlehan acted as the Bisons' lone source of runners-batted-in in the losing effort. He hit an RBI-double in the sixth inning to score teammate Rowdy Tellez which became the team's only run of the game. Kivlehan extended his team-leading RBI total to 54 since he has joined the club with last night's performance.

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford, in just his second game back from injury, had a strong showing as he went 2-4 on the night as the Herd's three-hole hitter. He also picked up his 18th stolen base that still leads the Bisons and ranks him tied for sixth in the International League, despite missing 39 games with a strained oblique.

Blue Jays

Toronto (47-71) lost to the Yankees, 6-12, in the first of their four-game series last night. Bo Bichette hit his fourth home run in his 11th game since being called up to Toronto in the losing effort. It was also Bichette's home debut at Rogers Centre. Gio Urshela's two home run night led the Yankees to victory. The two teams meet again tonight in Toronto at 7:07 p.m. with RHP Sean Reid-Foley on the hill.

