Wilson, Stripers Dominate RailRiders in 10-2 Win
August 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Gwinnett Stripers (68-48) rode the pitching of Bryse Wilson along with 17 hits to a 10-2 thumping of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at PNC Field. Drew Waters, Pedro Florimon, and Sean Kazmar Jr. each homered, while Wilson tossed 7.0 scoreless, four-hit innings.
Scoring Recap: The Stripers broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the fifth inning off reliever Brady Koerner. Kazmar Jr. drilled a two-run double to center for a 2-0 lead, and Waters (1) hit a two-run blast to right for his first Triple-A home run. The lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the seventh on a solo shot to center by Florimon (9). The RailRiders cut the lead to 5-2 in the eighth on a two-run double by Ryan McBroom off Corbin Clouse. In the top of the ninth, the Stripers sent 10 men to the plate, scoring five runs to make it 10-2. Kazmar Jr. (12) hit a two-run homer to center, and Waters, Florimon, and Lucas Duda each drove in a run.
Stripers Stats: Wilson (W, 8-7) scattered four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 7.0 scoreless innings. Clouse worked 1.0 inning with two runs on three hits. A.J. Minter struck out two in a scoreless ninth. At the plate, Jack Lopez was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs, Florimon was 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and two RBIs, Waters was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Kazmar Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.
RailRiders Stats: Jonathan Loaisiga started and went 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit and four strikeouts. Koerner (L, 4-3) was tagged for 10 earned runs and 16 hits in 5.2 innings. Billy Burns led the Scranton offense with a 3-for-4 night.
Postgame Notes: Wilson is 4-0 with an International League-best 0.33 ERA (1 ER in 27.0 IP), .191 BAA, and 0.89 WHIP over his last four starts with the Stripers since July 21. Florimon ranks fourth in the IL in batting since the Triple-A All-Star Break, hitting .360 (27-for-75, 1 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 23 RBI, 1 SB, 1.112 OPS) in 25 games. Gwinnett maintains a 2.5-game lead over Durham for first place in the IL South Division.
Next Game (Saturday, August 10): Gwinnett at Scranton-Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (Triple-A Debut) for the Stripers vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (4-0, 3.28 ERA) for the RailRiders. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 9, 2019
- Mud Crawlers Survive Late Scare for Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Dalbec Stars in Pawtucket's Series Opener in Toledo - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Clippers Take Series Opener over Herd, 4-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Seven-Run Second Sends Durham Past Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- En Fuego: Knights Roll Past 'Pigs 9-2 Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Wilson, Stripers Dominate RailRiders in 10-2 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Despite early pitcher's duel, Gwinnett's bats come alive against SWB bullpen - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Come Back and Defeat Red Wings, 3-1 - Louisville Bats
- Rivera Homers Again as Mets Beat Tides, 4-2 - Syracuse Mets
- Bulls Second Inning Propels Victory - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs fall to the sword of Charlotte - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Drop Series Opener 3-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Milo the Bat Dog Returns Saturday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (48-68) at Rochester Red Wings (59-57) - Louisville Bats
- 8.9.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (57-58) at Durham Bulls (65-51) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Columbus (7:15 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Governors' Cup Playoff Preview - August 9, 2019 - IL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Wilson, Stripers Dominate RailRiders in 10-2 Win
- Florimon Homers in Gwinnett's 7-4 Loss to Rochester
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host College Football Night with Fireworks, Peppa Pig & George Appearance
- Gwinnett Rallies for 4-3 Win at Rochester
- Waters, Pache Combine for Five Hits in Gwinnett's Loss to Rochester