Wilson, Stripers Dominate RailRiders in 10-2 Win

August 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Gwinnett Stripers (68-48) rode the pitching of Bryse Wilson along with 17 hits to a 10-2 thumping of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at PNC Field. Drew Waters, Pedro Florimon, and Sean Kazmar Jr. each homered, while Wilson tossed 7.0 scoreless, four-hit innings.

Scoring Recap: The Stripers broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the top of the fifth inning off reliever Brady Koerner. Kazmar Jr. drilled a two-run double to center for a 2-0 lead, and Waters (1) hit a two-run blast to right for his first Triple-A home run. The lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the seventh on a solo shot to center by Florimon (9). The RailRiders cut the lead to 5-2 in the eighth on a two-run double by Ryan McBroom off Corbin Clouse. In the top of the ninth, the Stripers sent 10 men to the plate, scoring five runs to make it 10-2. Kazmar Jr. (12) hit a two-run homer to center, and Waters, Florimon, and Lucas Duda each drove in a run.

Stripers Stats: Wilson (W, 8-7) scattered four hits and two walks while striking out nine over 7.0 scoreless innings. Clouse worked 1.0 inning with two runs on three hits. A.J. Minter struck out two in a scoreless ninth. At the plate, Jack Lopez was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs, Florimon was 3-for-5 with a double, homer, and two RBIs, Waters was 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Kazmar Jr. was 2-for-4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.

RailRiders Stats: Jonathan Loaisiga started and went 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit and four strikeouts. Koerner (L, 4-3) was tagged for 10 earned runs and 16 hits in 5.2 innings. Billy Burns led the Scranton offense with a 3-for-4 night.

Postgame Notes: Wilson is 4-0 with an International League-best 0.33 ERA (1 ER in 27.0 IP), .191 BAA, and 0.89 WHIP over his last four starts with the Stripers since July 21. Florimon ranks fourth in the IL in batting since the Triple-A All-Star Break, hitting .360 (27-for-75, 1 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 20 R, 23 RBI, 1 SB, 1.112 OPS) in 25 games. Gwinnett maintains a 2.5-game lead over Durham for first place in the IL South Division.

Next Game (Saturday, August 10): Gwinnett at Scranton-Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (Triple-A Debut) for the Stripers vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (4-0, 3.28 ERA) for the RailRiders. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

