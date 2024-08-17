Sports stats



Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

8.17.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC


Delentz Pierre scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-2 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium after the Hounds had taken the lead through goals by Jackson Walti and Sean Suber.
