8.17.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Delentz Pierre scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-2 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium after the Hounds had taken the lead through goals by Jackson Walti and Sean Suber.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
