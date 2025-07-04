7.4.2025: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
July 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phillip Goodrum scored an early goal as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field to extend its lead at the top of the Eastern Conference as the Switchbacks were unable to take advantage of their second-half opportunities.
