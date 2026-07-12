7.11.2026: Charleston Battery vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Matt Levy recorded a pair of saves in a penalty shootout to send the Charlotte Independence to a 4-2 victory from the spot against the Charleston Battery in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Patriots Point after the sides had played to a 2-2 draw in regulation. The result sent the Independence through to the knockout stage of the tournament as group winners.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 11, 2026
- Fort Wayne Football Club Proves Mettle Yet Again in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match against Detroit City FC - Fort Wayne FC
- Chattanooga Keeps It Fierce for Final USL Cup Match - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- Rosamilia's Goal, Penalty Wins It for One Knox - One Knoxville SC
- Another Spirited Effort in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match - Fort Wayne FC
- Charlotte Defeats Charleston in USL Cup in Penalties to Advance - Charlotte Independence
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- Forward Madison FC Stuns Union Omaha with 96th-Minute Goal in 4-3 Thriller - Forward Madison FC
- Hearts Outlast Cosmos in Dramatic Penalty Shootout - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Kickers Claim 2-1 Road Victory over Greenville Triumph in Prinx Tires USL Cup Action - Richmond Kickers
- Local Talent Johnny Aye, 16, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club on Academy Contract - Fort Wayne FC
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