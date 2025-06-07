6.7.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Perrin Barnes and Robbie Mertz scored either side of halftime to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium, giving the Hounds their second consecutive win in league play.







