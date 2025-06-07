Sports stats



USL Loudoun United FC

6.7.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Moses Nyeman scored his first goal for Loudoun United in more than 1,000 days to provide a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw against the Charleston Battery at Segra Field after MD Myers had opened the scoring for the visitors, ending the Battery's seven-game winning streak in league play.
