6.7.2025: Loudoun United FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Moses Nyeman scored his first goal for Loudoun United in more than 1,000 days to provide a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw against the Charleston Battery at Segra Field after MD Myers had opened the scoring for the visitors, ending the Battery's seven-game winning streak in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.