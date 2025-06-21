6.21.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Augustine Williams' second goal of the season proved to be the game-winner as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd at Highmark Stadium with Manuel Arteaga's 50th regular season goal in the USL Championship not enough for the Rowdies.







