6.21.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Augustine Williams' second goal of the season proved to be the game-winner as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies before a sellout crowd at Highmark Stadium with Manuel Arteaga's 50th regular season goal in the USL Championship not enough for the Rowdies.
- Early Lead Stands Up In Victory Over Tampa Bay - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- NCFC Scores Upset Win over League-Leading Louisville - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
