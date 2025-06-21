6.21.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Arturo Rodriguez scored a pair of goals, Juan David Torres recorded a pair of assists and Houssou Landry scored from the halfway line as the Charleston Battery took a 4-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Patriots Point to move level with Louisville City at the top of the Eastern Conference.







