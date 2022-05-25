518 Futures High School Baseball Classic Returns to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 9th

May 25, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY- The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region as Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will play host to the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the second time on Thursday, June 9. The inaugural game was held in 2019 but the event was paused for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters have been selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials, and local media. Built2Win is providing each team with uniforms and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo. This year's game will begin at 6:30 PM with a new Home Run Derby taking place beforehand.

"We are thrilled to bring this game back to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium and look forward to making it an annual event. It's a great opportunity to showcase the tremendous local talent playing high school baseball in and around the Capital Region," said Matt Callahan, ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager. "It will be exciting to see our future stars play on the same diamond where so many major leaguers started their professional careers."

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium has been home to the Tri-City ValleyCats since 2002, first as part of the New York-Penn League until 2020 and now as a member of the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. Aside from the 53 ValleyCats home games, the stadium hosts the Hudson Valley Community College baseball team, regular-season high school games, regional postseason play, travel and charity tournaments, and many other special events.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the ValleyCats and look forward to bringing 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic back to the community. This is a great opportunity to reward our standout local high school baseball players for their accomplishments," said Angel Rodriguez, Owner of Built2Win. "The Capital Region has always been ripe with baseball talent, and this event now allows us to provide them with their much-deserved recognition."

Tickets are available now at the ValleyCats box office, over the phone at (518) 629-2287, and online.

