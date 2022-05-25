Boomers Swing Past Greys

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers produced eight extra-base hits including a franchise record four triples in tallying a 14-3 win over the Empire State Greys on Wednesday night.

The Greys scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the second to lead for the second straight game before the Boomers responded with three in the bottom of the inning. Blake Grant-Parks doubled home Matt Bottcher and Brett Milazzo followed with the first triple of the game before scoring on a fielder's choice. Schaumburg scored in four straight frames to seize control of the game. Clint Hardy tripled and scored in the third. Chase Dawson tripled with the bases loaded in the fourth and Braxton Davidson added his sixth homer. Nick Oddo connected on a three-run homer in the fifth.

Blake Stelzer enjoyed the run support, striking out six in eight innings to record his first win with the Boomers in his third start. Stelzer did not allow an earned run and recorded four consecutive strikeouts during a run of six in a row retired from the third through the sixth. Aaron Glickstein struck out five in two blank frames and Thomas Hart tallied a pair of strikeouts in the ninth as the Boomers fanned 15. Oddo finished with two hits and four RBIs to lead the offense. The Boomers drew 10 walks in the contest. The previous record for triples in a game was three, set on May 13, 2017, against Traverse City.

The series concludes tomorrow night at 6:30pm on Old Style Night with Thirsty Thursday beer specials all game presented by Old Style. Ryan Middendorf (1-1, 6.55) starts for the Boomers opposite RHP Ernesto Huizar (0-2, 18.56). Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

