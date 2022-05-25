Grizzlies Walked Off Again by Capitales

The Gateway Grizzlies lost their second game in a row to Les Capitales de Québec by a final score of 4-3 on a walk-off RBI single by Pedro Gonzalez, clinching a series defeat at Stade Canac.

The game started as a pitcher's duel between Brendan Feldmann and Michael Austin, as it was a scoreless draw through the first four innings with neither team able to muster much offense. In the fifth, with two outs, the Grizzlies broke the ice with four consecutive singles, as Breland Almadova brought in the game's first run to make it 1-0.

That lead, however, was short-lived, as Gonzalez homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth to tie the score. In the next frame, Jeffry Parra cracked a two-run, go-ahead homer to left field, giving Québec a 3-1 lead. The Grizzlies were unable to solve Austin for the rest of his seven-inning stint on the mound, but against the bullpen for the Capitales, they were able to rally against Joel Huertas.

In the top of the eighth, Cam Touchette and Trevor Achenbach drew walks off the left-hander for Québec, who also threw two wild pitches in the frame. Jay Prather then drove in Touchette on an RBI single to make it 3-2, and with two outs in the inning, the Grizzlies perfectly executed a hit-and-run play, with Clint Freeman dumping an RBI single into left field to tie the game at 3-3.

The Grizzlies also got the potential lead run on base in the top of the ninth, but could not score, and in the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Lacroix singled and stole second base before Gonzalez singled to right field to bring in the winning run for the second night in a row against John Murphy (0-2), dealing Gateway back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies will look to salvage the series finale at Stade Canac on Thursday, May 26, at 6:05 p.m. CT. Steven Ridings will pitch for Gateway against Québec's Codie Paiva before the Grizzlies continue their Canadian road swing in Ottawa for the weekend.

