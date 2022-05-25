Crushers fall in extras

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers lost a late lead on Wednesday afternoon at Mercy Health Stadium and fell to the New York Boulders, 3-2 in 10 innings.

The Crushers (5-6) have now lost three of five on their current home stand, while the win for the Boulders (5-7) snapped a three game skid.

The pitching was terrific on both sides for most of the game. Julio Vivas gave the Crushers seven scoreless innings in his third start of the season, allowing just a pair of hits and struck out seven. New York's Robby Rowland also pitched very well, allowing an unearned run on on five hits over seven and a third.

Lake Erie took a 1-0 lead in the top bottom of the second on a two out error. With runners on first and second, Rowland struck out Kokko Figueiredo, but a dropped third strike kept the inning alive. New York catcher Al Reda's throw down to first hit off the first baseman's glove and went into right field, allowing Jarrod Watkins to score.

New York was held without a run for the first 17 innings of the series, until Tucker Nathans belted a solo homer to right to begin the top of the ninth inning, tying the game at 1-1.

In the 10th, Gerson Molina scored the go ahead run on a wild pitch, and Gabriel Garcia drove in a run on a two out RBI single to center.

Lake Erie was able to put one last run on the board in the bottom of the 10th when Watkins belted a RBI single to center, scoring Danny Perez in the process.

Crusher manager Cam Roth was ejected for the first time this season. He was tossed by home plate umpire Nicholas Saxton for arguing a batters interference call in the bottom of the third.

Leudeny Pineda (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing an unearned run on one hit over two innings of relief. Ean Walda (0-1) took the loss after surrendering a pair of runs, one earned on one hit in one inning of action.

Jared Mang led the Lake Erie offense, going 2-for-3 and reached four times in five trips to the plate. Kenen Irizarry reached on a single and a walk, and has now reached in all 11 games this season. Figueiredo walked twice and has also reached in 11 straight games.

The Crushers will finish their three game series with the New York Boulders at Mercy Health Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The first pitch has been moved up to 12:35 PM due to the threat of bad weather later in the evening.

