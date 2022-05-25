Sanford's Eighth-Inning RBI Double Secures Titans' Victory over Otters

Ottawa, ON - For a second consecutive game, the Ottawa Titans (7-4) needed the bat of Jacob Sanford to plate the winning run as the Titans picked up a narrow 1-0 win over the Evansville Otters on Wednesday night.

Left-hander Tyler Jandron (ND, 2-0) got the nod for the Titans in the middle game of the series and held the Otters off the scoreboard through seven and two-thirds of four-hit ball. The Negaunee, Michigan southpaw earned his third straight quality start to open the season, as he matched a season-high eight strikeouts in the process.

On the flip side, Brett Adcock (ND, 0-0) got the ball for the Otters and was also lights out, tossing six shutout innings. Signed earlier in the day, Adcock allowed three hits, five walks, and punched out three.

The best opportunity for either side came in the third when the Titans loaded the bases for Jacob Sanford. After a strong battle, Sanford nearly connected on an Adcock offering to potentially open the scoring, flying out to centre.

As Jandron was pulled in the eighth after allowing the bases to fill up with one out, Kyle Serrano was called into a similar situation as Sunday. JR Davis worked the count full, fouling off many pitches in the process before Serrano got a fly ball out to end the inning.

The momentum from a nerve-wracking top half carried into the last of the eighth when AJ Wright got aboard on a two-out single for Sanford. Facing fellow canadian Jake Polancic (loss, 1-1), the Dartmouth native lined a double to the gap in left-centre, scoring Wright from first.

After Serrano allowed two walks in the ninth, manager Bobby Brown brought out lefty Kevin Escorcia for the second night in a row. The colombian managed to strike out a pair to preserve the Titans' third series win of the season.

The Ottawa Titans continue their inaugural six-game homestand on Thursday afternoon against the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m as Chris Burica takes the hill.

