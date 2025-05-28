5.28.2025: San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Taylor Calheira scored from the penalty spot for his sixth goal of the season to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field after Jorge Hernández had opened the scoring from the spot in first-half stoppage time for the hosts for his sixth goal of the campaign.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
