Sports stats



USL San Antonio FC

5.28.2025: San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video


Taylor Calheira scored from the penalty spot for his sixth goal of the season to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field after Jorge Hernández had opened the scoring from the spot in first-half stoppage time for the hosts for his sixth goal of the campaign.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central