5.28.2025: San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Taylor Calheira scored from the penalty spot for his sixth goal of the season to earn FC Tulsa a 1-1 draw against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field after Jorge Hernández had opened the scoring from the spot in first-half stoppage time for the hosts for his sixth goal of the campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.