USL1 Sarasota Paradise

5.2.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video


Two late goals courtesy of Turner Humphrey and Josh Bolma stole all three points for Forward Madison FC as it took down Sarasota Paradise 3-1 at Premier Sport Campus on Saturday night.

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