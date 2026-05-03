5.2.2026: Fort Wayne vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

Published on May 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







A frenzy of first-half goals by Taig Healy and Jayden Smith for Fort Wayne FC and Christy Manzinga and Enzo Martínez for the Charlotte Independence finished in a 2-2 draw Saturday night as the two clubs played the inaugural game at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 2, 2026

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