42 and Star Wars: A New Hope Tabbed as Preseason "Flicks at Victory Field"

April 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - As the baseball community remembers Jackie Robinson's transcendency and perseverance on Jackie Robinson Day, the Indianapolis Indians today announced that the movie 42, which details the real-life struggles and challenges Robinson endured on and off the field, will be the first of two preseason "Flicks at Victory Field" presented by Indiana WIC and Toyota. 42 is set to air Friday, April 30 and will be followed by Star Wars: A New Hope on Tuesday, May 4. Gates open at 6:00 PM with showtimes at 7:00 PM both dates.

"2020 gave our organization a unique opportunity to explore hosting outside-the-norm premium events at our beautiful ballpark, and we're excited to offer the 'Flicks at Victory Field' experience to our fans again this year," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "We safely and successfully hosted three movie nights last year and look forward to doing so again this spring as fans are welcomed back to The Vic ahead of Indians Opening Night on May 11."

On-field seating pods highlight the viewing experience for attendees, with 106 pods available at $75 apiece. Pods can accommodate up to six people and both lawn chairs and blankets are permitted.

Tickets in the lower seating bowl are just $10, tickets to the Yuengling Landing can be purchased in sets of two and four, and tables/private loge boxes for four can be purchased in the Elements Financial Club.

Popcorn, soda and beer are included for two hours (6:30-8:30 PM) for Landing and Club tickets. Guests can also reserve VIP group experiences in the First and Third Base Terraces (minimum 15 people, maximum 40) along with the Party Deck (minimum 15 people, maximum 20) at $40 per ticket for each location. Popcorn, soda and beer are included for two hours (6:30-8:30 PM) with the $40 VIP ticket.

All tickets and pods must be purchased in advance online. Questions can be directed to the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Limited $5 parking (ONLY cash accepted) will be available in the Victory Field parking lot. Concession stands behind Sections 106, 111 and 117 will also be open, where credit and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment. Per Marion County Public Health Department guidelines, all guests over the age of 2 years old will be required to wear masks at Victory Field when entering, exiting and moving throughout the ballpark. Guests may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location while maintaining social distance.

The Indians previously announced the return of Prospects Nights and Daily Deals for the 2021 season and plan to release additional promotions, single-game tickets on sale and Victory Field safety protocols in the coming weeks. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com.

