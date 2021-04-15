Single Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday, April 20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that single game tickets for the 2021 Triple-A season will go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at batsbaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287.

The 2021 season is presented by Republic Bank, GE Appliances & Humana and features several exciting upgrades around the ballpark, including two new premium bars in the centerfield plaza, three high-performance LED videoboards and an expanded lawn-seating area. The Bats will also welcome a series of new opponents to Slugger Field following the divisional realignments across Minor League Baseball this past offseason.

In addition, several fan-favorite promotional nights are set to return for the 2021 season. These recurring promo series offer a variety of discounts at home games throughout the year and are highlighted by the following events:

Tuesday: $1 Menu Night ($1 hot dogs, soda and popcorn, presented by Pepsi and Meijer)

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday ($2 domestic beers, presented by Miller Lite)

Saturday: Party in the Park (Live music pregame, specials on craft beer)

Sunday: Kids Eat Free (Free kids' meal for kids ages 12 and under)

The Bats officially kick off the 2021 season with a promo-packed home opener on Tuesday, May 4 against the Columbus Clippers at 6:30 p.m. Fans in attendance can enjoy $2 beers from 5:30-8:30 p.m., courtesy of Miller Lite, $1 concession items, thanks to Pepsi and Meijer, and the first postgame fireworks extravaganza of the season sponsored by Pepsi.

Louisville Slugger Field will initially open at 40 percent seating capacity for the 2021 campaign. Tickets will be available on a limited basis and can be purchased month to month at batsbaseball.com. Fans are highly encouraged to join the Bats' single-game ticket waitlist to receive priority notification to buy tickets if/when they become available to purchase.

Please note, fans attending games this season will be required to follow several new health and safety protocols, as mandated by local and state officials. CLICK HERE for a complete "Know Before You Go" detailing the policies.

