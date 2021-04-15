Toledo, BGSU to Play at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio- The baseball programs at the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University announced Thursday that they will play at Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens, on Friday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. The contest is the first in a planned annual game between the Rockets and Falcons played in Downtown Toledo.

Toledo will serve as the home team in 2021, with the home team designation alternating between the two universities in subsequent seasons.

This iteration of the Battle of I-75 will be the first game in a four-game series hosted by the Rockets, with the other three games being played at Scott Park near the University of Toledo's main campus. Both teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, May 15 and the series will conclude with a Sunday afternoon contest. All four games in the weekend series will be televised locally on BCSN.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the Toledo Mud Hens ticket office online. General admission tickets will be $8.00, with discounted tickets available for high school and college students. Inquiries regarding premium seating options can be directed to Troy Hammersmith (thammersmith@mudhens.com) with the Mud Hens' ticket office. Concessions will be available at the game as well.

Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager Erik Ibsen: "The Toledo Mud Hens are committed to promoting baseball at all levels of play from Little League to the collegiate level. We have worked to bring this rivalry game to Fifth Third Field and we are excited to showcase these two Division I programs and players not only this year but in the years to come."

Toledo Head Coach Rob Reinstetle: "I'm really excited for this opportunity to play downtown at Fifth Third Field. Anytime you can play at a first-class Minor League Baseball facility, it's a great experience for the players and the program. It's even more exciting to be able to play this game against our rivals at Bowling Green. It should be a fantastic event for both programs and the City of Toledo."

Bowling Green Head Coach Kyle Hallock: "This is a great opportunity for the Northwest Ohio baseball community to come together and watch college baseball at a first-class ballpark. Playing in one of the best professional facilities in front of our surrounding community members is going to be a memorable experience for everyone in uniform. Thank you to the Mud Hens for working with us to get this game done. The Battle of I-75 deserves a stage like Fifth Third Field and it's another step forward for baseball in the 419."

