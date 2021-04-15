Gwinnett Stripers Unveil 2021 Promotions Schedule

April 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers announced today their 2021 Promotions Schedule, including all fireworks shows, premium giveaways, theme nights, and weekly promotions. The Stripers play their home opener at Coolray Field on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville.

The Stripers' lineup of weekly promotions includes the much-anticipated debut of "Thirsty Thursday" sponsored by Michelob Ultra, offering fans 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night. The full slate of weekly promotions includes:

Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Hot dogs for $2, desserts for $1.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank.

Thirsty Thursday (sponsored by Michelob Ultra) / Xolos de Gwinnett: In addition to offering 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each, the Stripers will transform into the "Xolos de Gwinnett" and honor Gwinnett County's rich Hispanic heritage and culture.

Fireworks Friday: A spectacular fireworks display follows each Friday night game.

Giveaway Saturday: Premium Giveaways at the gates on select Saturdays.

Sunday Funday (presented by Georgia United Credit Union): A special matinee game for families, with post-game kids run the bases.

Coolray Field will host 10 Fireworks Friday shows throughout the season, each concluding a unique theme night, including:

Salute to Armed Forces (May 14)

Salute to Frontline Workers, presented by Northside Hospital (May 28)

Pride Night (June 4)

Fireworks (June 18)

Red, White, and BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza (July 9)

Wizards & Wands Night (July 23)

Salute to First Responders (August 6)

Princess & Pirate Night (August 13)

Pink in the Park, presented by Northside Hospital (September 3)

Fan Appreciation Night (September 17)

The Stripers will hand out six Premium Giveaways throughout the year, with several items distributed multiple times in smaller quantities to adjust for potential reduced ballpark capacities. The Premium Giveaways include:

Brian McCann Bobbleheads, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (May 15-16)

Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirts, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (May 29, July 24)

Replica "Fish Scales" Jerseys, presented by Northside Hospital (June 5, August 7)

Mike Soroka Bobbleheads (June 19, August 14)

Lowercase "G" Logo Caps, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post (July 10, September 18)

Austin Riley "Bow-Hunting" Bobbleheads, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoor (September 4)

The Stripers will wear Specialty Jerseys three times in 2021, on May 28 (Salute to Frontline Workers Jerseys, presented by Northside Hospital), July 9 (Button Gwinnett Jerseys), and September 4 (Mossy Oak® Camo Jerseys). All game-used jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com.

Additional highlights include Opening Night with a 2021 Schedule Cling Giveaway, presented by Georgia Power (May 11), Agriculture Night, presented by Kubota (May 29), Faith & Family Night (June 5), Father's Day (June 20), and Summer Splashdown Youth Camp Day (12:05 p.m. start on July 21).

"We are thrilled to safely welcome Stripers fans back to the ballpark to create new memories this season," said Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English. "Our Promotions Schedule once again offers the best value for every fan, whether it's the all-new 'Thirsty Thursdays' for our social crowd, or $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts for families, or premium wearables and bobbleheads for the hardcore baseball collectors. There is always something fun happening at Coolray Field."

A full list of 2021 promotions can be viewed online at GoStripers.com/promotions. All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change.

Nine of the Stripers' biggest promotional nights can be secured now with a "Hook, 9, & Sinker" pack. Each pack includes a Field Box level seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games, including Opening Night (May 11), four Fireworks Fridays, and four Premium Giveaways (Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt, Replica "Fish Scales" Jersey, Austin Riley "Bow Hunting" Bobblehead, and Lowercase "G" Cap). The pack also includes a Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' August 1 game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. A $250 value, "Hook, 9 & Sinker" packs can be purchased for just $110 at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker.

The Gwinnett Stripers begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at Charlotte. Opening Night at Coolray Field is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville. Secure your 2021 tickets now by purchasing a Season Membership at GoStripers.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.