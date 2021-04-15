Memphis Redbirds Partner with Downtown Memphis Commission for Nacho Average Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - This season, all fans in attendance at Tuesday Memphis Redbirds games will receive a free ballpark nacho as a part of Nacho Average Tuesday® presented by Downtown Memphis Commission. The Redbirds will launch Nacho Average Tuesday® at Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4.

"The Ballpark Nacho is a quintessential baseball food that we all have missed. After the overwhelming success of providing a free nacho to every fan during the 2019 Triple-A National Championship at AutoZone Park, on a Tuesday, we came up with the idea of Nacho Average Tuesday®," Craig Unger, Redbirds President said. "Thanks to the Downtown Memphis Commission, we are excited to make it a regular feature for the 2021 season and provide a great value to our fans."

Along with free ballpark nachos, fans will have the opportunity to upgrade to barbecue nachos, an AutoZone Park signature meal, for a small upcharge.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors into Downtown and sharing a safe fan experience this year as we cheer on our Redbirds! We see Nacho Average Tuesday® as the perfect way to treat the family, gather with coworkers or celebrate with friends. It is a great reminder that Downtown Memphis is 'nacho average' neighborhood!" Penelope Huston, Vice President Marketing, Downtown Memphis Commission said.

Under the current Health & Safety Protocols, AutoZone Park will be opening the gates to a limited number of fans for Redbirds games with six feet of social distancing between groups.

Additional information regarding the Redbirds promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

