Nashville Sounds Announce May Promotions Schedule

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the promotions schedule for all games in the month of May at First Horizon Park. The Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from May 11-16 and the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) from May 18-23.

Single-game ticket sales for May games are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com/tickets or by phone at 615-690-4487.

In 2021 First Horizon Park will utilize "pod-style" seating only with tickets available in groups of 2, 4 or 6. All seats will follow six-foot socially distanced guidelines provided by Metro Nashville Public Health. Additionally, per Major League Baseball policy, the implementation of a player safety buffer zone will restrict usage of front rows of sections closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.

Opening Day attendees will be treated to the first post-game fireworks show of the season following the May 11 game against the Redbirds. The opening homestand presented by First Horizon continues with the FOX 17 2021 Magnet Schedule giveaway three straight days from May 12-14 (first 1,000 fans each day).

Sunday, May 16 features the first Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway (first 650 fans) presented by First Horizon. It's the first of three scheduled Johnny Cash Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways during the 2021 season. Sunday also features a fan favorite - the first of 10 post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The second homestand of the season presented by Pepsi welcomes the Gwinnett Stripers to First Horizon Park for the first time in ballpark history from May 18-23. The first of four co-branded University of Tennessee Apron giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by First Horizon is scheduled for Thursday, May 20.

Friday, May 21 features the first of three Reba McEntire Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaways (first 650 fans) presented by First Horizon.

The homestand continues with the first of four Stainless Steel Tumbler giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers. The homestand concludes on Sunday, May 23 with the first of four Stars and Stripes Backpack giveaways (first 500 fans) presented by Advance Financial. Sunday also features post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

The first two homestands of the season re-introduces the popular Throwback Thursday weekly promotion at First Horizon Park. The Thursday staple returns with the retro feel as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Promotions and giveaway dates for June, July, August and September will be announced prior to each month. Other promotions to be featured during the 2021 season include Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, the George Jones Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway presented by First Horizon, Dolly Parton Legends Wind-Up Racer giveaway presented by First Horizon, Interchangeable Velcro Patch Hat giveaway presented by DEX Imaging and the Sounds/Predators Co-Branded Jersey giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health.

Other specialty promotions include post-game fireworks celebrations, Youth Sports Day (select Sundays) and Peanut Free Night on June 8 presented by Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Center. All promotions /giveaway items and quantities are subject to change.

As required by Major League Baseball's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older until further notice. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about First Horizon Park's comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. For more ticket information, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

