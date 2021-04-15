Syracuse Mets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

April 15, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announced the 2021 season promotional schedule on Thursday during the Virtual Open House. The Syracuse Mets promotional schedule features fireworks extravaganzas, promotional giveaways, and fan favorites like Dollar Thursday and Kids Eat Free Sunday!

The Syracuse Mets are brining back promotions from the 2020 season and adding in some new, fun promotions for 2021! Highlights from the 2021 Promotional Schedule include:

May 4th-May 9th - Opening Week presented by Gannon Pest Control, featuring a Trapper Hat Giveaway to the first 250 fans each day. May 4th will feature a post-game fireworks extravaganza, presented by Embassy Suites!

June 26th - Negro League Centennial Celebration, presented by NBT Bank, featuring a Moses Fleetwood Walker Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

July 2nd-July 4th - Independence Day Weekend, including postgame fireworks on July 2nd, presented by Budweiser, fireworks on July 3rd, presented by National Grid, and a Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4th, presented by Coors Light

July 13th-July 18th - Little League Week with Youth Jersey Ticket packages available for kids 12 and under, presented by Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual

July 17th - Heart Health Awareness Day featuring a Ted and Amy Bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame fireworks, all presented by St. Joseph's Health

July 27th-August 1st - Healthcare Heroes Week, featuring a Scrub Top ticket package, presented by Loretto

July 31st - Salt City Mets Night, presented by IBEW/NECA, featuring a Salt City Mets Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and a specialty Salt City Mets on-field jersey auction to benefit Charity for Children

August 1st - Wall of Fame Day with the Class of 2020/2021 Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony and a Jason Grilli Bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Embassy Suites

August 28th - Salt Potatoes Wedding, featuring a Salt Potatoes Wedding Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Coca-Cola

September 19th - Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day with the Fan Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony

More information about promotions and ticket packages will be available as tickets go on sale for each month.

Back by popular demand, the Syracuse Mets will continue to offer popular food promotions throughout the week for fans enjoy. Food & beverage promotions will begin May 18th.

Taco Tuesday where fans can get three tacos for just $10

Dollar Thursdays with $1 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys, $1 fountain Coca-Cola drinks, $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Budweiser, and 1911 products, and $1 items in the souvenir store

Craft Beer Fridays where $25 gets you a 200-level ticket to the game and two vouchers for a 16-ounce Craft Beer at The Hops Spot Craft Corner on the First Base side ($27 for a 100-level ticket)

Kids Eat Free Sunday where kids 12 and under will receive a voucher upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a 12-ounce Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a scoop of Perry's ice cream. Kids will also get a cinch bag, courtesy of NYS College 529

For a complete and up-to-date list of all 2021 promotions, please visit syracusemets.com.

Tickets for the month of May 2021 will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 20th at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. Please follow the Syracuse Mets on social media or check our website for the most up-to-date information on 2021 Syracuse Mets tickets, promotions, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.