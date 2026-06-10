4 PK Saves for Semmle!!!!
Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Marcus Epps scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift Lexington SC to a 3-1 victory from the spot against Detroit City FC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Keyworth Stadium as Oliver Semmle recorded three saves in the shootout and one in regulation, allowing Latif Blessing's late equalizer to keep the visitors in contention for top spot.
Check out the Lexington SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Announces Full Lineup of Watch Parties and Appearances Ahead of World's Biggest Soccer Tournament - Rhode Island FC
- Casciato Named May's USL Championship Coach of the Month - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Announces World Soccer Watch Parties - FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: Louisville City FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 8 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Back to Back at the Coliseum - Oakland Roots SC
- Historic Season Has 2013 ECNL Girls Ready for Nationals - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Detroit City FC Hosts El Paso Locomotive in Cross-Conference Showdown - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- Jet's Pizza Named Official Pizza Partner of Lexington Sporting Club
- LSC to Host Second Teddy Bear Toss on June 13 to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital at UK
- Lexington SC Thrills With Last-Minute Equalizer
- Blessing Equalizes in 90+5ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ² Minute, Semmle Saves Four Penalties as LSC Bests Detroit City in Shootout
- LSC Men: Match Preview: Lexington Sporting Club at Detroit City FC - June 6, 2026 - 7 p.m. ET