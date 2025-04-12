Sports stats



4.12.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC picked up its third straight victory against Lexington SC as it won 4-1 behind goals from Sydny Nasello, Carlee Giammona, Cecilie Fløe and Hannah Keane.
