3-Goal Night for Ryan Benesch

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







It was a 3-goal night for Ryan Benesch as the Seals take down the FireWolves and claim their spot in the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.