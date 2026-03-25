3.24.2026: One Knoxville SC vs. Corpus Christi FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC and Corpus Christi FC played to a scoreless 0-0 draw at Covenant Health Park in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs as James Talbot recorded six saves to earn a point for the visitors against the defending USL League One titleholders.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 24, 2026

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