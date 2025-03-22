Sports stats



USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

3.22.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Danny Griffin scored the only goal with 14 minutes to go as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic for its first win of the 2025 campaign in the club's home opener at Highmark Stadium.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central