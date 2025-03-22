3.22.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Danny Griffin scored the only goal with 14 minutes to go as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic for its first win of the 2025 campaign in the club's home opener at Highmark Stadium.
