3.22.2025: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Danny Griffin scored the only goal with 14 minutes to go as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic for its first win of the 2025 campaign in the club's home opener at Highmark Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.