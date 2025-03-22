3.22.2025: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Woobens Pacius and Danny Crisotomo scored first-half goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied to a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, where Francisco Bonfiglio scored an early tally for the hosts but missed a second-half penalty kick as Miami fell for a seventh consecutive occasion against its in-state foe.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.