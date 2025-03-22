3.22.2025: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Woobens Pacius and Danny Crisotomo scored first-half goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies rallied to a 2-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, where Francisco Bonfiglio scored an early tally for the hosts but missed a second-half penalty kick as Miami fell for a seventh consecutive occasion against its in-state foe.
