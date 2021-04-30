2021 Travs Opening Roster Announced

With minor league Spring Training camp breaking in Peoria, Arizona, the Seattle Mariners announced the Arkansas Travelers preliminary roster.Â The Travs have been the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners since 2017.Â The 27 man roster is comprised of 14 pitchers and 13 position players.Â

First year manager Collin Cowgill will have an experienced team with 15 members of the club having at least some Double-A experience. Nine of the players have played for Arkansas before led by 2019 Texas League Pitcher of the Year Darren McCaughan.

In addition to McCaughan, three prominent relief pitchers from the 2019 Travs squad, Jack Anderson, Darin Gillies and Jake Haberer return with Gillies also having pitched for Arkansas in 2017 and 2018 as well. Also on the pitching side, Collin Kober (2017), Ian McKinney (2019) and Penn Murfee (2019) have pitched for Arkansas before with McKinney also logging parts of three previous seasons (2016-18) with the league rival Springfield Cardinals.

On the hitting side two regulars from the 2019 squad are back with infielder Jordan Cowan and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams. Cowan finished third on the team in plate appearances and lead the club with 17 stolen bases while Thompson-Williams was fourth in plate appearances and second on the team with 24 doubles. Three former league rivals, catcher Josh Morgan (Frisco 2018-19), catcher Brian O'Keefe (Springfield 2017, '19) and outfielder Stephen Wrenn (Corpus Christi 2018-19), join the Travs as well.

The Travelers will hold closed workouts over the weekend at Dickey-Stephens Park in preparation for the season opener at home on Tuesday May 4 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Travelers will hold closed workouts over the weekend at Dickey-Stephens Park in preparation for the season opener at home on Tuesday May 4 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Travelers have implemented a clear bag policy for the 2021 season.

Roster as of Preseason

# PITCHERS B/T HT WT BORN RESIDES LAST TEAM(S) HOW ACQUIRED (YEAR), ORIGINALLY SIGNED (YEAR)

Jack Anderson R/R 6-3 210 1/10/94 Evanston, IL Travs ('19) 23RD Round (2016)

Nick Duron R/R 6-4 200 1/30/96 Salinas, CA Modesto ('19) Minor League FA (6/19), 31ST Round- BOS (2015)

Darin Gillies R/R 6-4 220 11/6/92 Tempe, AZ Eastern (Ind.) ('20) Minor League FA (3/21), 10TH Round- SEA (2015)

Jake Haberer R/R 6-2 225 2/9/95 Highland, IL Modesto/Tacoma/Travs ('19) Non Drafted Free Agent (8/18)

Adam Hill R/R 6-6 225 3/24/97 Anderson, SC Wisconsin ('19) Trade/MIL (12/19), 4TH Round- NYM (2018)

Ryne Inman R/R 6-5 215 5/13/96 Lawrenceville, GA West Virginia ('19) 15TH Round (2015)

Collin Kober R/R 6-0 185 9/8/94 Lake Charles, LA Modesto/Tacoma ('19) 27TH Round (2017)

Darren McCaughan R/R 6-1 200 3/18/96 Downey, CA Travs/Tacoma ('19) 12

TH Round (2017)

Ian McKinney L/L 5-11 185 11/18/94 Orlando, FL Modesto/Travs ('19) Minor League FA (12/18), 5TH Round- STL (2013)

Reid Morgan R/R 6-2 190 3/24/97 Kingwood, TX Everett/West Virg./Modesto ('19) 13TH Round (2019)

Penn Murfee R/R 6-2 195 5/2/94 Nashville, TN Tacoma/Travs/Modesto ('19) 33RD Round (2018)

Alejandro Requena R/R 6-2 200 11/29/96 Turmero, Ven. Clearwater/Reading ('19) Minor League FA (12/20), ND FA- COL (9/13)

Michael Stryffeler R/R 6-2 215 5/22/96 Sagamore Hills, OH Azl Mariners/Modesto ('19) Non Drafted Free Agent (6/19)

Devin Sweet R/R 5-11 185 9/6/96 Greensboro, NC West Virginia/Modesto ('19) Non Drafted Free Agent (7/18)

# CATCHERS B/T HT WT BORN RESIDES LAST TEAM(S) HOW ACQUIRED (YEAR), ORIGINALLY SIGNED (YEAR)

Jake Anchia R/R 6-1 210 3/5/97 Miami Lakes, FL West Virginia/Modesto ('19) 7TH Round (2018)

Josh Morgan R/R 5-11 185 11/26/95 Corona, CA Frisco ('19) Minor League FA (11/20), 3RD Round- TEX (2014)

Brian O'Keefe R/R 6-1 210 7/15/93 Albany, NY Springfield ('19) MnLg Rule 5/STL (12/19), 7TH Round- STL (2014)

# INFIELDERS B/T HT WT BORN RESIDES LAST TEAM(S) HOW ACQUIRED (YEAR), ORIGINALLY SIGNED (YEAR)

Jordan Cowan L/R 6-0 160 4/13/95 Covington, WA Travs ('19) 37TH Round (2013)

Bobby Honeyman L/R 6-1 185 5/25/96 Massapequa, NY West Virginia ('19) 29TH Round (2018)

Connor Kopach R/R 6-0 170 8/4/94 Westmont, IL Modesto/Tacoma ('19) 25TH Round (2018)

David Masters R/R 6-1 205 4/23/93 St. Louis, MO Potomac/Auburn/Harrisburg ('19) Minor League FA (1/21), 14TH Round- WAS (2013)

Joe Rizzo L/R 5-11 195 3/31/98 Oakton, VA Modesto ('19) 2ND Round (2016)

Jake Scheiner R/R 6-1 200 8/13/95 Pearland, TX Clearwater/Modesto ('19) Trade/PHI (6/19), 4TH Round- PHI (2017)

# OUTFIELDERS B/T HT WT BORN RESIDES LAST TEAM(S) HOW ACQUIRED (YEAR), ORIGINALLY SIGNED (YEAR)

Connor Lien R/R 6-3 230 3/15/94 Winter Garden, FL Mississippi/Gwinnett ('19) Minor League FA (11/19), 12TH Round- ATL (2012)

Keegan McGovern L/R 6-3 200 9/13/95 Willacoochee, GA West Virginia/Modesto ('19) 9TH Round (2018)

Dom Thompson-Williams L/L 6-0 190 4/21/95 Sioux City, IA Travs ('19) Trade/NYY (11/18), 5TH Round- NYY (2016)

Stephen Wrenn R/R 6-1 202 10/7/94 Marietta, GA Corpus Christi/Round Rock ('19) Minor League FA (4/21), 6TH Round- HOU (2016)

(IL) - INJURED LIST

#

- MARINERS 40-MAN ROSTER (TIA) - TEMPORARY INACTIVE LIST @ - MAJOR LEAGUE REHABILITATION ASSIGNMENT

Injured List (not with team)

STAFF

MANAGER: COLLIN COWGILL PITCHING COACH: ALON LEICHMAN HITTING COACH: JOE THURSTON

COACH: RYAN McLAUGHLIN PERFORMANCE COACH: MICHAEL SADLER ATHLETIC TRAINER: AMANDA LEE

